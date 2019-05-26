Tallahassee Soccer Club wins first match in 5-1 result over Pensacola FC

By Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The wait for a win was over on Saturday night as Tallahassee Soccer Club defeated Pensacola Football Club 5-1 at home, the first victory in club history.

The first ever derby between these two rivals featured plenty of offense from the home side, but it was the visiting 59ers who found themselves on the score sheet first as Michael Lightbourne would find the back of the net in just the fifth minute of play.

The lead wouldn’t last for long however as the Battle Lions would score the equalizer on a connection between Michael Seng and Noah Voyles in the eighth minute of the match. TLH would keep up the pressure and its aggressiveness would be rewarded in the 13’ as forward Daniel Villa would split the center defense and score on a one-on-one chance against the keeper to put Tallahassee ahead 2-1.

From there TLHSC would continue its aggressive play in the attacking third, breaking through for yet another duo of goals late in the half. Sy Fontenot would clean up a cross that was punched away by the keeper to make it 3-1 in the 39’ and Adam Donaldson would find his way past the defense, forcing the keeper far off his line to sink the Lions’ fourth goal of the half in the 43rd minute.

If victory wasn’t already assured, Tallahassee would score one last insurance goal in the 85’ on the way to a 5-1 result in front of over 700 fans.