Tallahassee Tennis Challenger to be aired on Tennis Channel

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the first time in the tournament's history, the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

The Tallahassee Tennis Challenger, a USTA Pro Circuit event, will be held April 22-28 at the Forestmeadows Athletic Center on N Meridian Road.

Event organizers say the Tennis Channel will broadcast opening day action beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, April 22. Coverage will also include the semi-final on Saturday, April 27 beginning at 10 a.m., and the championship on Sunday beginning at 12 p.m.

In addition, all matches throughout the week will be available on their streaming service, Tennis Channel Plus.

Tennis Channel is available across the United States on most cable providers, including DirecTV and Dish Network.

“We are extremely excited to have Tallahassee’s only professional sporting event broadcast to a national audience,” said Tournament Director Karen Vogter. “With past champions such as John Isner and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, it is a great opportunity to showcase our community and the high-quality professional tennis we have here each year.”

Tennis fans can also watch all main draw matches on a free video livestream, as in years past. Matches can be viewed live at www.procircuit.usta.com or tallahasseechallenger.com starting April 22.

WCTV is a proud sponsor of the event.

For more information, visit tallahasseechallenger.com.

