Tallahassee Urban League, Bethel Missionary teaming up to feed students during coronavirus pandemic

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Urban League has partnered with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and the Tallahassee Housing Authority to provide free hot lunches for students.

It's their way of helping to provide food to eat while traditional school is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizations have tables set up outside at five housing authority locations. The food is prepared in to-go plates, which makes it easy for families to grab the food and go.

"It's very, very refreshing. It's free and it's heaven sent" said Patrick Hall, a father of two.

Hall says the free hot meals make a big difference.

"It makes a big difference because of the virus going on, they're shutting down jobs and it's hard out here for not only black people, but for America itself," he said.

Over the past two weeks, the organizations have been providing for about 300 children each day.

"It's good to give everybody free food because some people don't be having food to eat," said 10-year-old Joshua Christie.

All families have to do is provide their apartment number to show they live there.

The hot meals vary by the day between chicken and rice, beef stroganoff, grilled cheese sandwiches and more. They also come with vegetables and fruit and a cold drink.

Urban League President and C.E.O. Curtis Taylor says it's about more than nourishment.

"To let them know you have groups and organizations out here that really care about them and want to really try to make a difference in their lives. So we want to do everything we can to let our kids know that we are here for them." He said.

The Urban League has served about 3,000 meals so far.

Friday, April 3, is the last day.

Locations:

Orange Avenue housing authority

Springfield Apartments

Pine housing authority

Griffin Heights

Good Bread Hills Apartment