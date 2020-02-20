Tallahassee airport holds mock plane crash for disaster preparedness

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There was a mock plane crash at the Tallahassee International Airport Thursday morning.

Drivers passing by may have been alarmed by the scene if they hadn't heard about it ahead of time.

It was held near Compass Pointe on the northwest side of the airport.

You could see the flames coming from the plane from Capital Circle Northwest.

Jason Riedle was one of about 80 volunteers participating in this mock plane crash. The volunteers were community members from the area.

Airport administrators say doing the full scale disaster exercise helps them test the airport's emergency plan, first responders and support agencies.

It also helps them make sure they know what to do if this ever happened in reality.

"We want to be prepared 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide whatever type of services needed here at the airport," Jim Durwin with the Tallahassee Airport said.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the training to be done every three years.

Officials will review the exercise and get feedback in order to identify any areas for improvement, then make necessary changes.

