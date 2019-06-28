Tallahassee and Leon County discuss cybersecurity precautions

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In the wake of multiple cyber attacks around the state, WCTV spoke with our localities about the precautions and preparations they have made.

The City of Tallahassee told WCTV today that the cybersecurity threat has increased noticeably in the last two to three years.

The City's Director of Technology and Innovation called the threat "consistent and constant."

Jonathan Kilpatrick said e-mails are a major target.

"Typically it's coming through e-mail," said Kilpatrick. "We get approximately 30,000 emails a week that we reject, as well as in the good double digit number of malware injections that come in through e-mail every week."

Tallahassee has industry standard intrusion protection systems, as well as password protection, and a strong password policy.

Leon County told WCTV they evaluate security on many different layers, including the employee level, infrastructure, and application.

Pat Curtis said despite these precautions, perpetrators continue to look for access at any level, and the County works to be vigilant in monitoring different areas.

"We even have firewalls for the firewalls," said Curtis.

Both Tallahassee and Leon County are focused on employee education, particularly in regards to phishing e-mails.

Curtis said prepetrators are becoming more innovative, using documents, excel spreedsheets, and fake invoices to trick people.

She and Kilpatrick recommend, even for personal use, to change your passwords frequently and keep them strong.

Kilpatrick also recommended keeping different passwords for different services, such as Facebook versus your bank account.