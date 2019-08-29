Tallahassee and Leon County prepare for Hurricane Dorian

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee and Leon County are preparing for possible severe weather as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida.

Some of the preparations span the entire year; since Hurricane Hermine, the City of Tallahassee has trimmed tree limbs year-round. With those at manageable lengths, the odds of limbs knocking out power in case of major wind events decrease.

The City of Tallahassee has also previously sent crews to other locations as part of a mutual aid agreement. Crews went to Lafayette, Louisiana, before Tropical Storm Barry in July, and the City is prepared to send crews again if needed. Leon County is also part of the agreement.

As part of that mutual aid agreement, the City and Leon County can also receive assistance from other localities.

"At this point, the state division of Emergency Management has begun conference calls with all of the counties in the state," said Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters. "We are coordinating with counties in our region, as well as statewide to ensure that everybody has shared situational awareness so that our response plans will be coordinated and synchronized."

The City of Tallahassee's Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber said preparation is key to recover; the City is activating its supplemental staff program before the holiday weekend.

"We will be ready no matter when the storm occurs," said Barber. "All of our staff at the City are dedicated to support the storm, so we are all essential to recovery for our community, and it doesn't matter whether it's a holiday or a weekend, we will be here."

Tallahassee is also assisting other agencies.

"We are coordinating with the hospitals and the nursing homes to make sure they are ready," said Barber. "We have over 250 generators that we are placing at our traffic intersections to make sure they are safe."

Although the City is installing generators, officials are asking residents to stay off the roads if possible during severe weather.

Starting on Thursday afternoon, the City of Tallahassee will also have two sandbag locations. The goal is to give residents ample time to fill the sand bags, before any weather arrives.

A major push during the 2019 Hurricane Season for both the City of Tallahassee and Leon County has been communication, with Leon County urging residents to download its emergency app.

Both localities are urging residents to stay informed and monitor the path of Hurricane Dorian.

