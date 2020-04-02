Tallahassee Animal Services make changes in light of COVID-19

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The current COVID-19 pandemic has the Tallahassee Animal Services Center changing their adopting and fostering services.

According to Erika Leckington, the director of Tallahassee Animal Services, the shelter normally sees over 200 animals housed around this time of year, however now they are housing about 70 animals.

The shelter is still taking in animals, but only on an emergency basis.

"In light of everything going on around the country regarding COVID-19, Tallahassee Animal Services had to scale back on some of the services that we provide and we can only provide them by appointment at this time. Our animal control officers are responding to sick, injured, and aggressive animals," said Leckington.

The shelter is asking that those who find a stray dog to keep it at their own home for the time being.

Leckington said, "If they can take it in and try to find the owner. Fill out a found report with us and also get that animal scanned for a microchip, that would be extremely helpful. We don't need to be taking in anymore than we can possibly handle at this time and we do have far more than we would like to have in our building."

And if you find a stray cat to leave it alone, if they seem healthy.

Those who are no longer able to keep their animals should reach out to family and friends and re-home the animal on your own.

If you're interested in adopting or fostering an animal from the Tallahassee Animal Services Center, you can click on this link for more information.

They are open Tuesday through Sunday.