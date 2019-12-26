Tallahassee announces Lawrence Revell as new Chief of Police

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Lawrence Revell was named Tallahassee's Chief of Police Thursday morning.

City Manager Reese Goad made the announcement in a press conference at TPD's headquarters.

Revell served as a Major in TPD's Criminal Investigations Bureau. He also served as Major for the High Risk Offenders Bureau, the Special Response Team and Captain for Research and Development. Revell has been a member of TPD since 1992.

WCTV spoke to Revell on November 18 about his goals for the department if he were to be selected chief. He said his number one goal is to restore the trust between TPD and the community.

"That is far and away, my top priority," said Revell. "I will make sure as chief that our officers are involved in the community. They have to know, our entire community has to know that we care about them, not just enforcing the laws. So we have to be about that, we're going to be out, we're going to do programs, we're going to do Big Brothers and Big Sisters, we're going to be in the schools."

He also said he would address staffing issues at TPD.

Finally, he said he would lead the city through community-led polciing.

When Revell was initially announced as a finalist for the top cop job in early November, County Commissioner Bill Proctor held a rally to speak out against him. Proctor said city leaders never asked Revell about his involvement in the fatal shooting of a suspect in 1996.

Revell shot and killed a black teenager during an arrest attempt at the Joe Louis Street housing complex in 1996. Police say the teen attempted to run over Revell by driving straight towards him and ignoring commands to stop.

An internal affairs review and a grand jury cleared Revell of any wrongdoing, finding the use of force justified.

Following Proctor's comments, Revell held a press conference and said the day of the shooting was the worst of his career, but an important lesson.

"This also makes me uniquely qualified to understand the kind of trauma these events have on our officers and our community," Revell said in the press conference.

Two religious leaders in Tallahassee threw their support behind Revell in late November.

Experts told WCTV that an officer-involved shooting should not disqualify a candidate from being a police chief; they said it is an unfortunate, but sometimes necessary part of the job.

