Tallahassee attorney disbarred for misappropriating from client's trust fund

(MGN)
By 


By: WCTV Eyewitness News
November 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee attorney has been disbarred for misappropriating more than $300,000 from a client’s trust fund.

The Florida Bar announced the disbarment of Keith Halpern Tuesday in the wake of a Florida Supreme Court order.

The Florida Bar reports that Halpern “misappropriated more than $339,777 by writing checks to himself without any billing records, client ledgers or accounting.”

Halpern has been practicing law in Florida since 2009.

 
