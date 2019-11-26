Tallahassee attorney disbarred for misappropriating from client's trust fund

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee attorney has been disbarred for misappropriating more than $300,000 from a client’s trust fund.

The Florida Bar announced the disbarment of Keith Halpern Tuesday in the wake of a Florida Supreme Court order.

The Florida Bar reports that Halpern “misappropriated more than $339,777 by writing checks to himself without any billing records, client ledgers or accounting.”

Halpern has been practicing law in Florida since 2009.

