Tallahassee attorney one of 19 disciplined by Florida Supreme Court

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A Tallahassee attorney has been suspended, and 18 other state attorneys are facing disciplinary action from the Florida Bar.

The Florida Bar suspended Adam Ruiz for 91 days stemming from an April 18 court order. The Florida Bar says Ruiz did minimal work, and failed to communicate with clients, respond to requests for information and complete services.

Ruiz was placed on probation by the Supreme Court in September 2016, so the new complaint put him in contempt of that order. His suspension is effective May 18.

As an official arm of the Florida Supreme Court, the Bar is charged with administering a statewide disciplinary system to enforce rules of professional conduct for its more than 106,000 members.

Of the 19 attorneys disciplined, one was disbarred, three had their licenses revoked, 13 were suspended and two were publicly reprimanded.