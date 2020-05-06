Tallahassee baseball coaches ponder 2020 without summer ball

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The future of summer baseball in 2020 is in serous doubt, and college head coaches believe that could mean serious trouble for the development of players.

"Baseball is a developmental sport and there won't be as much opportunity to develop during the summer and a lot of our guys go off and get a whole lot better over the summer, they come back different people. Different men," said Florida A&M head coach Jamey Shouppe.

A change so drastic, and an experience so valuable, Florida State head coach Mike Martin Jr. wishes leagues like the Cape Cod League had held out longer in hopes of being played in some form.

"I don't necessarily agree with it, the decision to, right now, go ahead and cancel the Cape league," he said. "I hope others don't follow suit because, then, we've really got a mess on our hands."

And with those leagues deciding their fate in the present, Tallahassee's two Division I skippers agree; if there's no summer, the NCAA must step in and find a solution for the future.

"I'm hoping maybe a few more practices, a few more games in the fall. That would certainly be something that would benefit most college baseball players and sports in general," Shouppe said.

"It really pulls at you because these kids have been working literally their entire lives to get to this point and then for this to come to a standstill and them know, 'My gosh, am I going to be the player that I could have been? Because I'm not playing. I'm not honing my skills, it's a psychological battle as well," Martin added.

According to D1Baseball.com, eight summer leagues have announced cancellations so far; the Cal Ripken League, Cape Cod League, Golden State Collegiate League, Hamptons Collegiate League, New England Collegiate League, New York Collegiate League, Perfect Game Collegiate League and the Valley Baseball League.

