Tallahassee best friends who share birthday give birth on same day

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

Colleen East and Sara Keister are best friends who were both born on Dec. 3. The pair gave birth on September 5, setting their children up for a lifetime of friendship.

On September 5, the inseparable pair shared a life changing moment: childbirth.

"What are the odds of that?" Keister said. "Willa was waiting for Oliver to come. Just awesome."

East said baby Willa and baby Oliver had their first date. The duo hopes their kids will be best friends, just like their moms.

