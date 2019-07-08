Tallahassee brewery announces closure at end of month

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In a statement posted to social media on Monday, Tallahassee-based brewery GrassLands Brewing Co. announced they will be closing their doors later this month.

In a statement to WCTV, Gabe Grass said the following;

"We're extremely grateful to have served the Tallahassee and surrounding communities over the past four years. Right now, our thoughts and support are with our brewery family and we encourage everyone to come out this week/end to help us toast our brewery's closure. We're overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and encouragement from everyone today - it means more than words can express."

