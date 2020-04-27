Tallahassee business talk what 'new normal' will look like upon reopening

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With most businesses in Georgia reopening, businesses in Florida are both anxious and excited to find out when the will be able to do the same.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday, Florida can “see the light at the end of the tunnel” in the COVID-19 crisis, but that any re-opening will be slow and methodical.

Lindsey Young of Luna salon says while some of her friends have opened their doors in the Peach State, others think it is too soon.

In North Tallahassee, the Glo Barre class is in full swing. Digitally, that is.

Owner of The Glo Barre, Kirsten Strickland says, "We always had the long term plan to go digital, so this kind of forced me to do it and I am glad it did."

Strickland opened her storefront in Bannerman Shopping Center last June. She says business was moving and expanding, until all at once it stopped with the closure.

With the $29.99 digital subscription, she has spread her Barre movement to five countries and 30 states. A typical monthly subscription for their workouts in studio cost around $139.

Even though the studio is now silent, the business has seen an increase in clients due to their online platform. However, Strickland emphasizes the digital subscription is not in lieu of clients breaking a sweat inside of the gym.

She hopes that the future of the studio means clients can get their workout, both ways, “When you are at home you have the distractions of your kids and your dogs, so I think it definitely adds value to have the accountability, community within the studio.”

Across town, Studio 5 provides rental space for 11 stylists with six different rooms. Due to their closure, they are now bringing the salon to the client.

Stylist and business owner, Jordana Charroin, explains, “I make up a little kit that is just for them. I teach them their root touch up and that has been going well but that most certainly does not pay all of the bills."

The hair kits are $50 and consist of the customized dye as well as disposable equipment. Some of the changes Cahrroin is looking into consist of spacing out clients, putting in sanitation stations, minimizing appointments and have 30 minutes of sanitation in between, as well as having clients stay in car until someone goes and gets them.

This salon, and Luna salon, both know re-opening will come with restrictions and will have to make changes.

Young, the owner of Luna, shares what day are prepared to do, "I am going to have to come back half staffed, we are each going to have to work every other day for full days, we are going to need 30 minutes between each appointment for sanitation to do it properly."

All of the small business owners agree that they will do what needs to be done, yet they know it will not be the same.

Young expresses, “We are used to our clients really getting this level of experience, coming in and getting scalp massage, having drinks, leaving feeling like a million bucks and that is not something that we are going to be able to do for them. And that is a hard feeling knowing we are not going to be able to provide that."

Young says while there are still many questions, there has been an overwhelming amount of messages and requests from clients, hoping to be in the salon when they reopen.