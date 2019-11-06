Tallahassee businesses showing support for Haggins

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Businesses around Tallahassee are showing their support for interim Florida State head football coach, Odell Haggins.

Licensed FSU apparel company, Ragz, is rolling out Odell-inspired t-shirts to show support for Haggins, in hopes that it'll further spark excitement for the team.

"There's a new hopefulness in fans and we just felt like there would be a need there," said Ragz owner Mike Rupp. "Coach Haggins is very popular with his players and with fans so we thought, well maybe we can roll out something like this."

The new threads spell out "Coach Odell" with the FSU emblem in place of the "O".

They will be available for purchase starting Thursday at Garnet and Gold stores.

Proof Brewery is also showing their support for Coach Haggins, giving an ode to Odell by taking their most popular beer, 850, and printing, Eight-Five-Odell, at the bottom of their cans.

They will be updating their menus with the newly named beer as well.