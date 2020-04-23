Tallahassee businesses take note as governor's task force discusses reopening guidelines

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- As some Georgia businesses prepare to reopen on Friday per Governor Brian Kemp's orders, some Florida establishments are taking notes.

Shops, restaurants and salons in Tallahassee are waiting to learn more from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about the recommendations from his task force.

Some recommendations are expected at the end of the day Friday.

The governor's task force includes members from all around the state, including one in Tallahassee.

Bella Bella restaurant owner Amy Schwartz says she's honored to be able to speak for local businesses, and is glad her voice is being heard.

"I have a lot of concerns like lots of other small businesses have," said Schwartz. "I've been a local business owner for 20 years here in Tallahassee, and I want to make things safe for everybody to get back to normal."

Schwartz says the task force is focused on safety.

"Nobody wants to come out to a restaurant, customers or staff, if things are not safe."

Possible guidelines for restaurants to reopen could include separating bar stools and tables, creating hand sanitizing stations, and only allowing customers with reservations to be seated inside.

"I think it's important, whether you are Disney World, the Florida Panthers, or Bella Bella in Tallahassee, it's important that we have safety first, open up with the right recommendations," said Schwartz.

Bella Bella is one of the local restaurants that remains open for takeout; Midtown Reader is one of the local shops still operating.

That independent bookstore is filling online orders with curbside pickup and free delivery, directing customers to its website to browse.

Owner Sally Bradshaw says she and her staff are listening closely to direction from local and state leaders.

"We really feel it's important to pay attention to local health officials at TMH, Capital Regional, local providers," said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw says she thinks a phased approach could work well, and her bookstore is prepared to take precautions independently as well.

"We may stagger our reopening so that people can have private shopping session and browsing sessions, or they can continue to take advantage of our online orders and free delivery," said Bradshaw.

While some shops and restaurants have been able to remain open on a limited basis, one business that has had to fully shut down is Chop Barbershop.

Sarah Bolinder is the owner; she says the last six weeks have been difficult. Her 37 employees have struggled to get unemployment money, and she says she didn't receive enough direction on when she needed to shut down.

"As a small business, you get really concerned about lawsuits, your staff getting ill, your customers. And having no direction really made it our decision on when we were going to open or close, which really puts us in a difficult legal space," she said.

Bolinder says she's studied what other nearby states are doing. She's hoping Florida will follow Alabama's lead, with specific guidelines.

"One barbershop will have the same regulations as another down the street," said Bolinder.

When it comes to reopening, Bolinder has preparations in place, including cutting down on the number of people who can be in the waiting area.

"We'll be limiting our staff, we'll be making sure that we're appointment only and no cash, and we'll be doing constant sanitation and have an employee that's dedicated to that purpose."

The Governor's task force is covering all kinds of businesses and industries; it could make recommendations on Friday.