Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette indicted in FBI probe

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette has been indicted in an FBI probe into the City of Tallahassee.

The probe already led to the indictment of former city commissioner Scott Maddox and political consultant Paige Carter-Smith. The indictment alleges the two were demanding bribes be paid to Maddox's former consulting company in exchange for favorable votes at City Hall.

The superseding indictment alleges Burnette was associated with Maddox and Carter-Smith's criminal enterprise, including convincing individuals to make bribery payments for projects needing city approval. Burnette is charged with participating in the racketeering conspiracy and extortion, honest services mail fraud, the use of facilities in interstate commerce to facilitate bribery and making false statements to federal officers.

The charging documents say Burnette facilitated flow of communication and orchestrated payments between a company seeking development in Tallahassee and Maddox. That company was a front set up by the FBI as part of its undercover investigation, according to the indictment.

The indictment says Burnette agreed to assist the company in exchange for 20% of the deal.

The indictment quotes Burnette as telling undercover FBI agents posing as company representatives that they could not stop paying Maddox, because that would "p--- him off more and (he) will vote against" the company.

According to the document, Burnette also called Maddox "a vengeful (expletive)" and told them "Feed a dog for a year, stop feeding that dog, and it gets hungry, he may bite your (expletive) hand off."

An attorney for J.T. Burnette says he has already surrendered to federal authorities. A hearing is set for 3 p.m.

Burnette, 42, is the developer behind several big-name projects in Tallahassee, including Hotel Duval, and the owner of multiple companies, including Hunter and Harp, Sunnyland Solar and IB Tallahassee.

Maddox and Carter-Smith are set to head to trial on November 4.

This is a developing story and will be updated.