Tallahassee church group returns from Peru; other Tallahassee residents still stranded amidst COVID-19 outbreak

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Last week, WCTV told you about more than two dozens Tallahassee residents who were stuck in Peru. Most of them are now home, but others aren't so lucky.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, hundreds of Americans were suddenly stranded in the country after it's president abruptly closed it's borders.

25 people from a Tallahassee church are back home Monday night.

"There was some celebration on the plane, for sure, that we were all back in the U.S. safe and sound," said All Nations Church pastor, Steve Dow.

Dow and his grandson, Connor, were part of the group, who were evacuated by police escort. Then, on a state department-chartered flight to D.C.

"Thank you for helping us get home," said Connor.

Meanwhile, back in Peru...

"We've all accepted we're going to be here for a bit," said Florida State senior Erica Henry.

Henry remains holed up in a small hotel with her father and other Americans.

Her story is a little more complicated than the church group's, due in-part to a 20-hour bus ride that separates her from the embassy.

"I'm trying not to stress, but I am stressing," Henry said.

The hotel guests have taken to yoga, salsa dancing and Tai Chi for relief.

Our story last week helped her connect with officials; Henry says she's been in touch with Marco Rubio's office.

"He gave me paperwork to fill out, which I shared with other guests," she said.

Their cases are now being processed.

Henry says Senator Rubio's office reached out to her on Monday to let her know they're still working on her case.

The All Nations Church group says they do not have to quarantine.