Tallahassee church victim of 'Zoombomb' as hackers get hold of service stream

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee church, like so many across the world, tried to take their Palm Sunday service online, offering the congregation an interactive experience through the wildly popular Zoom video conferencing app.

But, just minutes into Sunday's service, the pastors at The United Church in Tallahassee were horrified; a hacker had joined the chat, posting offensive material.

Reverend Brenda Dowell and her husband, Reverend Mark Dowell, say it was the church's first time using Zoom to hold a service.

They say they thought they had read enough to know how to safely hold the video chat, but unwanted guests joined, broadcasting music with racial slurs, disturbing messages and at one point, pornographic video.

The couple tells WCTV they were in shock and couldn't believe anyone would do something like this.

"My husband just started screaming, 'Shut it down, shut it down,' and we just closed the whole meeting down," Rev. Brenda Dowell said. "It was a horrific experience. We were very emotional after it all, really were in tears about it. It was very hurtful and the congregation; it really impacted them a lot."

The Dowells were able to record the rest of the service and get it online for parishioners; they filed a report with police, but don't think that will accomplish much.

Meanwhile, they're still determined to beef up security and conduct Zoom services this week.

Florida Attorney Ashley Moody released a consumer alert on Monday regarding "Zoombombs," saying schools and churches should avoid posting links on social media.

Jacob Murphey will have more on Zoombombing tonight at 11 p.m. on Eyewitness News.