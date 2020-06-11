Tallahassee commission to consider Inspector General ordinance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A proposed ordinance establishing an independent Inspector General for the city of Tallahassee will be presented to the city commission next week.

Commissioners directed staff in December to draw up the ordinance. During its June 17 meeting, the city commission will vote on whether to introduce the measure and schedule a public hearing.

According to the ordinance, the Office of Inspector General would work under the authority of the City Auditor.

The office would be established to provide a full-time program of audits, investigations, inspections and performance reviews. This oversight would help “detect, deter, prevent, and eradicate fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement, and misconduct,” the ordinance says. This would include setting up a fraud hotline to receive complaints.

The Inspector General would have subpoena power and be authorized to investigate city employees, activities and operations, along with anyone who has a financial arrangement with the city.

If the commission decides to introduce the ordinance, the first and only public hearing would be held on July 8 at 5 pm.

The city of Tallahassee has been under an ethics could for years. The FBI conducted an undercover investigation from 2015 to 2017. In 2018, City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his associate Paige Carter-Smith were accused of soliciting bribes in exchange for favorable votes. The two pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges and are awaiting sentencing. Developer J.T. Burnette also faces fraud charges in connection with the same FBI probe. His trial is scheduled for October.

In January of 2017, City Manager Rick Fernandez resigned following an ethics investigation in which he was accused of improperly accepting free FSU football tickets and a catering discount.

In April 2019, former Mayor Andrew Gillum settled an ethics complaint, admitting he improperly accepted a gift from a lobbyist, in connection with a trip to New York that included a boat ride around the State of Liberty and tickets to the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

In 2015, the city established a new independent ethics board and an ethics officer. In 2018, the city commission adopted new ethics rules, including granting the ethics board broader powers.