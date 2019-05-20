Tallahassee community celebrates the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- May 20, 1865, is a special day in Florida history.

The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.

However, the document did not reach Florida until May 20, 1865.

Union General Edward McCook established his headquarters at what is now the Knott House Museum. He raised the Union flag and declared the Emancipation Proclamation in effect.

Monday, May 20, 2019, was also a day of jubilation. The 2019 Festival of Freedom culminated with events throughout the day.

The day began at the Old City Cemetery, with a reading of the Soldier's Prayer, music by the 2nd Infantry Regiment United States Colored Troops and the singing of Amazing Grace.

Students from John Gilmore Riley Elementary and Bethel Christian Academy laid wreaths at gravestones of USCT, many unidentified.

"We lay the carnations at the graves, just to give thanks and to pay homage to those who gave their lives for this country," said Paige Lee.

Lee is the Director of Education at the John Gilmore Riley Center and Museum.

"You know, one of the ways you can really learn is to actually dive in and be part of the ceremony. So we gave them specific roles, had them sing Amazing Grace and had them be a part of the program," said Lee. "A lot of this information is not taught in schools, so this kind of gives them an opportunity to learn some history"

After the wreath laying at the cemetery, about 150 people gathered outside the Knott House Museum.

Reenactors read the Emancipation Proclamation, keynote speaker Clifton Lewis spoke, and people participated in family friendly activities.

Visitors came from as far away as Pensacola for the events.

Fifth grader Tarquez Tlenn said it is important to honor the soldiers' sacrifice.

"I can cherish it in my heart," said Tlenn.

"It is so important that we understand our history, so that we understand the rich history, and the contributions that were made, in fact the ultimate sacrifice that made by these soldiers of their life fighting for freedom," said Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

After the community picnic, there was free admission from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at local African American history sites.