Local group creates, donates intubation shield for hospital workers

April 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Inside a nondescript building on Industrial Plaza in Tallahassee is an operation akin to Santa's Workshop. Members of the collaborative workspace, Making Awesome Tallahassee, have spent the past three weeks creating much-needed items for personal protective equipment.

"Over the past three weeks, we have mobilized to produce all kinds of different PPE," board member Alan Hanstein told WCTV's Katie Kaplan.

The work has gone from a Rolls-Royce-style of production, making one 3D face mask at a time, to something more like a Ford assembly line.

On Thursday night, machines were buzzing and piles of face shields and masks were on every surface, but the centerpiece was the latest creation -- an intubation shield that will be used at the local hospitals to protect healthcare workers.

It will be used when patients are being intubated and prepared to be put on a respirator.

"It provides an amazing extra level of protection to not be exposed to fluids," Hanstein explains. "It's an open-source design, packed flat, put together with zip ties and can be folded up, shipped and sanitized easily," he said.

The design was made public on covidbox.org. The materials were donated by several local companies. The man hours, up to 12 a day, donated by the members of the maker's workshop. The boxes take roughly two days to build. The first was delivered to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare earlier in the week. The second box is headed to Capital Regional Medical Center on Friday, said Hanstein.

Located in a separate room were four, 3D printers on loan from Canopy Oaks Elementary School. The machines were working to print trays of ear-savers, which make masks more comfortable for frontline workers who are wearing them for hours at a time.

All of the items, including an estimated 500 face shields that have already been 3D printed and assembled, have been donated to healthcare facilities in the local area.

The organization is completely funded on community donations and welcomes anyone with a 3D printer or extra materials to contact them. Anyone who would like to make a donation or any local organizations that are in need of PPE can register on its website makingawesome.org.

