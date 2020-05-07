Tallahassee company makes debut on QVC

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee company made its debut on the television shopping giant QVC Thursday.

"One Fresh Pillow" landed a seven minute segment on the network’s Spring Home Update.

Adrianne Kautz and her husband Aaron designed a pillow that's soft on one side and firm on the other.

“The fact that we made it with our own two hands and tested it out in this bed, we're just really proud that it exists now and it's not just a dream anymore and that we're getting this national attention,” Kautz said. “It's really exciting.”

Lansing Lewis is on the faculty at FSU’s Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship.

“Overnight the brand becomes recognized ten-fold possibly,” Lewis said. “It’s a big deal.”

“What it does is it allows other retailers like a Walmart, a Target, a Bed Bath and Beyond to now all of a sudden give this brand credibility,” Lewis said.

Kautz says she’ll find out from QVC Friday how many pillows they sold.

“We never thought that we would be in a position, really ever, to be on QVC. It’s in 96 million households across the world,” she said. “We’re prepared to skyrocket, and we’re prepared to not. It’s just the nature of being an entrepreneur. We’re going to carry on no matter what.”

Kautz says she was slated to be an on air guest, but the COVID-19 crisis moved this debut to an on line segment.

