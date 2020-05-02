Tallahassee couple celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary with a drive-by parade

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- One Tallahassee couple celebrated a major milestone Friday and they did it with a parade of cars filled with their loved ones.

The Tallahassee fire department lead the way for Bernice and Mack Johnson's 73rd anniversary parade. A celebration that had to be coordinated a little differently this year.

“Well normally we get together to have a big party for them," explained one of the couple's daughters Millie Seay. "Seventy-three years, six kids, lots of grandchildren, great grandchildren and those are two of the most wonderful people you’d ever want to know. Everybody’s family to them.”

Mack is a World War II veteran and a city of Tallahassee retiree and Bernice worked as a homemaker.

The two have been married since 1947, a 73 year feat not many get to see.

“What’s the secret to making 73 years of marriage work? Hard times and a lot of work," said Mack Johnson.

That hard work was brought to fruition as they celebrated a major milestone with their loved ones.

“I just couldn’t give you words that can express the way we feel about those two people," explained Seay. "And it isn’t just me, it’s everybody here. Everybody loves them.”

That love was showcased through a parade, bringing joy to the happy couple.

“it’s just a wonderful time to know you got this much family that cares for you and friends that care for you," said Bernice Johnson.

Their longevity is a testament to how they live their life and how they treat others.

“We just try to live and let live and love everybody. We try to treat them all alike," said the Johnsons.

Bernice is 88 and her husband Mack is 94. The couple was joined Friday by their six children, thirteen grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren, six great, great grandchildren and three great, great, great grandchildren.

