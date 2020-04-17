Tallahassee couple celebrates their wedding day with a drive-by reception

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- People all over the country are getting creative with how they’re celebrating major milestones due to the coronavirus.

One Tallahassee couple found a way to have their wedding reception while still practicing social distancing.

Bobby and Mary Ellen got married Friday and, instead of having your traditional wedding reception, they decided to have theirs with a social distancing twist; a drive-by reception.

“Our original plan was to have all of our friends and family with us on May 30," said bride Mary Ellen Clarl. "Obviously with the pandemic that had to change. The safety of our friends and family came first.”

So they moved their wedding up and asked their loved ones to drive by for their reception.

“We specifically said you don’t have to RSVP so we had no idea how many people would show up," said Clark.

They showed up in lines of cars in order to safely greet the newlyweds.

A sentiment that meant the world to them.

“It was wonderful. It was great to see them because we really haven’t seen people very much with all the social distancing," said groom Bobby Downie. "So to be able to see people and say hello just even for 10 seconds, 15 seconds it was really nice. And on this day it made it extra special for us.

Friday was a day of gratitude and even a day of reflection for the two.

“I learned that no matter what life throws at us, bobby and I can roll with it and be happily in love and carry forward," said Clark.

Mary Ellen and Bobby say that they will have a traditional wedding reception once this pandemic is over.

The newlyweds spent the rest of their wedding night quarantined in their home but with confidence that their love is stronger than any pandemic.

