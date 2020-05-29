Tallahassee couple says they received stimulus in form of prepaid card

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Over four million Americans will receive their stimulus check in the form of prepaid debit card.

The checks come in a regular white envelope, but some may confuse the card as junk mail.

Joan and Aubrey Rhodes tell WCTV they received their stimulus payment in the form of a prepaid card in the middle of May.

They say there was no return address but to a credit card company, and they almost tossed the card in the shredder, because they didn’t know if it was real.

The Rhodes say once they read the information sent to them, they took it to the bank which confirmed it was both of their stimulus payments on one card.

They had no idea their payment would come in the form of a prepaid card, and they were not notified it would be coming in the mail.

Joan Rhodes says if they were to choose to use the card that using the prepaid card, it does come with added fees.

“For the first withdrawal on this card, it’s free and then you pay two dollars for every other withdrawal and if you go to a bank or a teller the first withdrawal was free then you pay two dollars per subsequent withdrawal,” said Joan.

The Rhodes add there was also an expiration date on the card; it will expire in four years.

The Rhodes initially reached out to WCTV because they had no idea the stimulus payments would be coming in the form of a prepaid card.

If you do receive a prepaid card in the mail, check with your bank to confirm it is real.

