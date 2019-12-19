Trial delayed to April 2020 for Tallahassee businessman indicted in FBI probe

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 19, 2019

Tallahassee J.T. Burnette walks out of court on December 19, 2019. His trial was delayed to April 2020.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A federal judge has pushed Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette's trial to April 2020.

Burnette was indicted in the same FBI probe that led to fraud charges against former city commissioner Scott Maddox and political consultant Paige Carter-Smith. Maddox and Carter-Smith pleaded guilty on August 6 to those charges.

This is the third time the trial has been pushed back.

Multiple rulings came down during Thursday's hearing. In addition to the later trial date, the judge found there was no conflict of interest for one of Burnette's attorneys and said they'll take a closer look at evidence.

Burnette's attorneys want more information about a false statement an FBI agent made. The government agrees the statement was incorrect, saying it was just a mistake.

Burnette's attorneys say that's not enough. They're concerned about other possible false testimonies, and want to know where the information came from.

The judge ordered the U.S. attorneys to make a diligent effort to find out how the false statement happened and to inform the defense of their findings.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.