Tallahassee doctor indicted for more than $1M in healthcare fraud

February 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee doctor, accusing him of more than $1 million in healthcare fraud.

According to court documents, Moses Degraft-Johnson owned and operated the Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida. Kimberly Austin – his officer manager – was also indicted. He did business there between September 21, 2015 and February 4, 2020.

The 58 count indictment, which was unsealed Thursday, alleges Degraft-Johnson defrauded Medicare and Medicaid by billing them for dozens of procedures that he never performed. A detailed list shows each of the claims was for more than $21,000.

The indictment contends Degraft-Johnson wasn’t even in the United States on some of those days, but rather was traveling to Madrid, London and other cities in Ghana and China.

His first appearance in court was Thursday at 1:30 p.m. A judge set a trial for March 23. Now, federal prosecutors are requesting he be detained until trial, saying that he has millions in foreign assets and they fear he will flee the country.

They also say his family appears to have significant political influence in Ghana.

