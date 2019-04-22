Tallahassee evaluating public suggestions for new TPD headquarters

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is now working on a shortlist of potential sites for a new public safety campus.

Public submissions closed last Thursday, with 178 people weighing in. The 178 suggestions include 68 unique sites.

The City hopes to narrow the list of 68 down to five to ten properties by the end of May or early June.

City staff has posted a list of weighted criteria to judge each proposed site.

The most important on the list is the size of the property; the City needs at least nine acres for a new police station. That item alone knocked 17 properties out of contention, leaving 51 viable options.

Some of the other qualities on the list include infrastructure, proximity to potential hazards and access for pedestrians, vehicles and public transportation. The zoning of a property, the cost of land acquisition and the adequacy of the infrastructure are also on the list of criteria.

City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson said he is thrilled about the level of community engagement and input.

Commissioner Richardson has his own front-runners in the search.

"One is property that the City currently owns, it's on Lake Bradford Road. It used to be an old sewage treatment plant. It is now vacant, but we own that land," said Commissioner Richardson. "Of course, the Northwood Centre site; we own that now. It's an ideal location as well."

Richardson also said he wants to ensure that level of community involvement continues throughout this process.

The City will ask for more public input on the shortlist, then choose the top three locations.

After the top three are chosen, there will community meetings at each of those sites, and three concept plans will be developed.

If a clear majority of neighbors around a site are against the location, it will no longer be considered.

After a site is chosen, Phase I involves an Environmental Assessment, and Phase II is named "Design/Preconstruction Services to a Guaranteed Maximum Price," which is estimated to take six to twelve months.

A formal update from Assistant City Managers Cynthia Barber and Wayne Tedder will be presented at the Wednesday, April 24 City Commission meeting.