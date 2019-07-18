Tallahassee excavating company fined over $80,000 after employee has arm amputated

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited a demolition and excavating company for exposing employees to amputation and other safety hazards at a facility in Tallahassee.

OSHA says Jimmie Crowder Excavating and Land Clearing is facing $81,833 in penalties after an employee suffered an amputation after their arm was caught in a conveyor belt that unexpectedly started as an employee removed material.

OSHA inspectors say the company failed to establish a "lockout/tagout process," provide machine guarding, train employees on procedures to control the release of hazardous energy and exposed employees to slip, trip, fall and electrical hazards.

The organization says their inspection was conducted as part of it's National Emphasis Program on Amputations.

“Proper safety procedures, including the effective lockout of all sources of energy, could have prevented this injury,” said OSHA Area Director Michelle Gonzalez, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Employers are required to train workers and ensure that they understand how to disable machinery before performing service or maintenance.”

