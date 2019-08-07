Tallahassee faith leaders gather to talk about gun violence in wake of weekend massacres

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In Tallahassee, the faith community came together on Tuesday afternoon to voice their reactions to the violence seen over the weekend in Texas and Ohio.

Various religious leaders called out the hate they witnessed over this past weekends shootings in El Paso and Dayton, while also pleading for unity and change.

The purpose of this collaboration was to communicate their concerns and solidarity for those lives lost and those affected by the tragedies in Texas and Ohio, but to also express their anger for what they believe to be violence rooted in racism.

The leaders expressed frustration and anger, but Joe Parramore of Faith in Public Life says that as leaders of faith they have a responsibility to forgive; one that, given the circumstances, is not easy.

Many of these leaders spoke out at their collaboration, sharing that they see America as divided. Each individual that took the stand reminded others that the US is not for one people or group, but for all.

Parramore mentions that no one should be have to live in this day and age, scared of racism, hatred, or violence in their everyday, "We should never leave our home in fear looking backwards over our shoulder to see what's behind us. we should be able to live and walk in peace without that threat and without that kind of fear."

Those that spoke shared a common fear, over when this will end and how soon. As lawmakers at the national level work towards finding a solution, these individuals advising others that we cannot let fear and anger consume us.

And Tallahassee, being no stranger to this type of violence, has kept strong.

Pastor Brant Copeland of First Presbyterian Church shares, "I talked earlier today with a pastor in El Paso and told him Tallahassee knows what it feels like to be attacked by people with hate in their hearts and it gives us more empathy and understanding to what the folks in El Paso must be going through."

And now more than ever, these leaders are asking others to be open and loving to our neighbors. And these religious lay are also reaching out to those in their congregations and faith groups, to be forgiving.

Their hope, is that lawmakers at the national level can begin to find methods and solutions, working to fight the violence.