Tallahassee faith leaders show solidarity with Jewish community

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A show of support for Tallahassee's Jewish community was held Thursday as faith leaders from churches around the area gathered at Temple Israel to speak out against a rising tide of white nationalism and anti-semitism.

This comes in the wake of a deadly shooting at a California synagogue just days ago.

"To these hate groups online and off-line, Jews are here to stay," said Rev. R.B. Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. "So are blacks, browns, Muslims and other people who love America. We ain't going anywhere and we're not going to let anyone divide us."

"It is incredibly sad the larger context ...the context of hatred that is going on. But what inspires me is the presence of all these clergy from Tallahassee," added Temple Israel Rabbi Jack Romberg.

Romberg encourages Jews to continue coming to temple and not to be afraid.

Temple Israel held a remembrance service at 7 p.m. for the victims of the Holocaust.