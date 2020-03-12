Tallahassee family caught in travel limbo as restrictions were announced

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCTV) – A family vacation to Ireland ended before it began for one Tallahassee family, caught in travel limbo as their plane pulled away from the gate Wednesday night.

Tom Derzypolski was buckled in with his wife and two kids preparing for the long flight from New York to Dublin. But as the plane sat on the runway, President Trump was delivering his Oval Office address announcing new travel restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Derzypolski said some passengers started getting up and walked towards the cockpit. A short time later, the pilot explained the President was restricting travel to Europe in the coming days and that the plane was returning to the gate.

Everyone on board had to make a split-second decision. Knowing only part of the truth, Derzypolski wasn't taking any chances.

"We have a son who has Type I diabetes and we carry enough insulin for a long time but if that turned into a really long time we thought it was best for us to get off," he said in a video chat with WCTV.

"Those who wanted to get off were able to. I would say 60 to 70% of the flight got off."

The Trump Administration later clarified that Americans were exempt from the new restrictions, but Derzypolski didn't know that at the time. He said his family was going to spend a few days in New York before catching a flight back home to Tallahassee.