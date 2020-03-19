Tallahassee family celebrate's birthday with billboard for son

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee family is celebrating their 13-year-old's birthday in style; by giving him a giant "Happy Birthday!" billboard on Capital Circle NE.

Memphis is a sixth-grader at Cobb Middle School, who turned 13 on Thursday.

He had a tough year; last year on the day of his party, his grandfather died.

This year, because of the coronavirus, everything is canceled, so the family decided to celebrate big.

Memphis' mother says he was so excited when they surprised him with it.

He has visited the billboard a few times and now, his sister wants to know if she is going to get one when she, too, turns 13.