Tallahassee family continues to see quarantined son through window

By: Abby Walton | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More than two weeks ago, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a visitor ban for the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The ban was an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

That news impacting many local families, including the Leatzow's.

Their new normal now includes playing a nightly game of Uno with their son, Andy, through the window of his assisted living facility in Tallahassee.

Andy has mental and physical disabilities.

His family said they've tried explaining to him why they can't go inside, but the toughest part is not being able to hug him.

"I mean, we tell each other we love one another and everything and say our goodbyes, but it feels there's still like an empty feeling when you're leaving cause you want to go give that hug and you can't do that,” Andy’s mother, Allison Leatzow, said.

Allison said her son really needs routine, so to help with that she created a 30-day calendar.

During each nightly window visit, Andy peels off a sticker, counting down the days until his family can go beyond the glass and give him a real hug.

