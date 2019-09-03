Tallahassee family hit hard by Michael collecting donations for Bahamas hurricane victims

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After seeing the destruction left by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, people have the desire to come to the aide of those impacted. Amazingly, some of those people are hurricane victims themselves.

We first met Alexxis Grimes immediately following Hurricane Michael: She took us through her home, which had a huge tree sticking out of it.

Her family lost everything and her heart is breaking, knowing many in the Bahamas will experience the same, and worse.

"I have a lot of used clothes, like baby clothes and adult clothes," Grimes said. She's planning to give the clothes away to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. "Because I was in that position last year with Hurricane Michael.

"We didn't have nothing. We had nowhere to go. We were homeless," Grimes said.

The community stepped up; Grimes says items were donated to her and her family to get them back on their feet.

They now live in an apartment and her living room is filled with bags of items to help those in the Bahamas; clothes, shoes, blankets and water.

"When you're in that predicament, when a hurricane came and you lose everything, that's all you want is somebody to love you or someone to look out for you and your family," she said. "So, I would want to do the same for the Bahamas."

Florida Representative Loranne Ausley expected people like Grimes to give back.

"I think those in the panhandle are one of the first to get on a plane to go help the folks in the Bahamas," she said. "I know that they know what they're going through. It's going to be hard to figure out how to rebuild. But, just like our folks in the panhandle are rebuilding, I'm hopeful we can all get together and help."

"My heart just goes out to them," Grimes said. "Whatever I have, they will have."

The items Grimes already has comes from donations she's collected for her charity, Bessie's Blesses, where she feeds the homeless during Christmas time.

Grimes decided to take these items, collect more and donate to the Bahamas.

She still has plans to have her food and clothing giveaway for Christmas this year.