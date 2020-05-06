Tallahassee family making new plans after summer camps cancelled

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Knippel family is one of hundreds in Tallahassee left without plans for the summer.

This comes after the City of Tallahassee cancelled all their summer camps due to the coronavirus.

“I thought that, like, I would really look forward to going to the camp every year so I was pretty sad,” said 11-year-old Andrew Knippel.

Andrew would have been attending the Sue McCollum Playcamp, while his two older brothers, Aiden and Patrick, were set to be counselors-in-training this year.

All were looking forward to it.

“It was pretty disappointing because I thought I was going to be a fun way to spend my summer and especially since I was going to be paid this time,” said Aiden.

“This was going to be my first year possibly be a CIT, counselor in training so I was really like excited for it but it was cancelled,” said Patrick.

The cancellation is also a blow for their mother, Amy, who was looking forward to a break after weeks at home with the boys during school closures.

The family is now looking for different ways to keep the kids entertained and active this summer.

“You know I like to entertain them a lot and enrich them or give them something other than looking at these walls in this house to do,” said Amy.

Amy says her three boys have attended the city summer camp almost every year since they were five-years-old.

Amy’s oldest, Aiden, says he is looking forward to Outward Bound in North Carolina this summer.

Meanwhile, Patrick and Andrew plan to play video games and hang out with their friends; socially distant, of course.

