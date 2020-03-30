Tallahassee girl celebrates her 6th birthday with a train of cars

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A local kid got a chance to celebrate her birthday in style. Kaia Simpson and her father, Jason Simpson, were surprised by a train of cars celebrating her six years of life.

“I didn’t know what to expect, said Jason Simpson. "My sister said that there were some people coming over and that’s it.”

Kaia turned six on Saturday and to celebrate, her aunt Rachel told Jason she was going to drive by that morning with some friends. But it was more than he could ever imagine.

“I saw my sister and a few of her friends, I knew their cars and then it just kept going and going and going," said Simpson.

A brigade of friends and family drove by in their cars to celebrate Kaia's big day and she loved every minute of it.

When asked what was her favorite part, Kaia responded by saying "Everything!"

They gave her gifts, posters and a lot of words of encouragement, showing Kaia how much she’s loved., while also keeping a safe distance.

"We definitely all stayed in our cars and I think that was the best way for us to like be able to still let her know we’re all thinking of her," said Rachel Sposato, Kaia's aunt.

Jason says he's happy his daughter had a chance to be happy during this pandemic.

“She’s turning six and she’s just a happy little girl," said Simpson. "And even though the coronavirus is out there and everybody is staying home, we’re just happy to be together.”

Kaia and her father spent the rest of her birthday opening her presents and eating hot dogs and cake.

