Tallahassee girl, family welcomes father home from deployment

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A heartwarming reunion at Tallahassee International Airport nearly a year in the making; one local girl is happy her own hero is back home.

Eight-year-old Ellie Dunsford is filling her dad in on the third grade and all the things he missed while he was gone.

When arriving at their house, Ellie and her dad had already been out on the trampoline, and she has a laundry list of all the things she plans to do with him.

"We all got frustrated. I kept asking, 'When is he going to be here?'" Ellie said.

Who could blame her? She had already waited so long.

"Not seeing him for a year, it felt really good," she said.

Her dad, First Sergeant Christopher Dunsford, was first deployed in Kuwait, then quarantined for two weeks back in the United States before stepping off the plane in Tallahassee on Wednesday night.

His wife, and their collective five daughters, were ready and waiting with a homemade sign.

"I come walking around the corner and, hey, have a sign that has a picture of me with a saying that says, 'Have you seen this guy?'" Christopher said, laughing.

"I was not expecting people to actually reply," his wife, Jami, said.

"People were saying, 'Oh, I saw him go to the restroom,' and all that," Ellie added.

That sign was thrown to the wayside once her soldier was spotted.

"I come walking around and Ellie's got her sign up and she sees me and she gets so excited, she throws down the sign and she has her little happy feet going," Christopher said.

A sign of relief now that her hero is home.

"It's a strange feeling," Jami said. "It's like, you can breathe and you didn't realize you were holding your breath."

And so many things to catch up on.

"A lot of fun stuff and hanging out with him and just snuggling," said Ellie.

The family is back home Thursday night, probably doing just that.

Christopher says he plans on taking full advantage of slowing down right now and being home with his girls.