Tallahassee girl gets her wish with a one of a kind bionic arm

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A Tallahassee 11-year old received the wish of a life-time.

Tuesday, Isabella Tadlock got to test out her new bionic arm.

The arm is the first of its kind in the US, which has customizable, swappable covers designed to look like R2-D2 from Star Wars or other Disney themes. However Isabella’s new arm would not have been possible if it were not for a story we brought you earlier this year.

You may remember Aidan Choquette, who was the boy from Sopchoppy who became the first in Florida to get a new bionic arm. Isabella saw his story and wanted one of her own. It was a six-month process of fundraising, casting, measuring, and fabrication, which all led to her arm, which has been being tested for the past month. Tuesday afternoon was a follow up where she says while it was difficult at first, she now feels stronger and is ready to conquer all.

A simple task to many may be brushing your hair, or riding a bike. But for Isabella Tadlock, those feats were something she never thought she would have accomplished, "It is really fun and exciting that I can do it now,” shares Bella, “but I am still practicing."

Isabella was adopted by the Tadlock family. She was born with a cleft lip, and no fingers. Pamela Tadlock, Isabella’s mother expresses that her daughter is a warrior ad fighter, having undergone multiple surgeries. Fortunately, her mother shares a doctor in Cleveland was able to place three fingers and a thumb on Bella’s right arm, but her left arm did not have bones, for that to happen.

But fast forward a couple of years, and you can see Bella testing out her new battery powered arm. The first of its kind, and it is fit for this R2-D2 super fan, "I think it is really cool because I like how it looks and what I can do with it,” shares Isabella.

But how can she do it? Licensed prosthetist and orthoptist Eric Ramcharran with Hangar Clinic, explains how the arm operates, "She fires a muscle, that muscle is picked up by the electrode, that electrode sends a signal to the computer which opens the hand." Dr. Ramcharran says Bella has 6 different movements or grafts she can use, ranging from open, close, pinch, and her all-time favorite, the peace sign. Dr. Ramacharran says that a bionic arm of this kind usually lasts up to two years, but this one is adjustable and should last her longer.

Pamela Tadlock, Isabella’s mother watches in awe as Bella pretends to cut her food with a fork and knife, "She is learning so much about herself, what she can do with the arm, I don't even think she knows what she can do yet."

The 20 thousand dollar miracle would not have been possible without community fundraising, and Aidan’s story, which sparked it all. Bella remembers what she thought when she saw WCTV’s story, "I liked what he could do with it, and i wanted to be able to do some of that stuff too."

And while there are days where she struggles, Bella keeps on moving, "As a parent you want the best for your child,” states Pamela, “and you want to be able to have the most opportunities for them."

Isabella thinks of all she wants to accomplish, "I want to be able to ride a bike and stuff, and jump rope, play on monkey bars." And with each task Bella gets one step closer, to living out her dreams and inspiring others.

Dr. Ramcharran shares what Hangar Clinic is all about, "Our mantra is empowering the human potential. And what that really means is our motto is to help the patient become more independent and more self-reliant and I think Bella has been the perfect example."

Isabella says that in the future she wants to become a YouTube Superstar or a Bionic arm model. She says it’s hard to think of herself as a role model. But she hopes that she can inspire others to fulfill their dreams, just like she did, "They can do all different kinds of stuff with it, that will probably help them like it helped me."

