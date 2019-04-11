Tallahassee golfers recount experiences at Augusta National

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Wednesday at Golden Eagle Country Club was a picture perfect day for 18 holes; the type of paradise only early spring in North Florida could provide.

But, for all the wonderful weather and natural beauty, those getting ready for tee time know there's still one more spot this weekend more breathtaking.

Victor Gavalas and Mark Goldman are avid golfers, ready to watch all of the action this week at Augusta National for The Masters. Both men know the importance of this weekend, after both have experienced the event firsthand.

"The way I describe it is as hard as television tries, and really as good a job they do in showing the golf course, they don't even come close to how beautiful it is, what great condition it is in and what a special place that is," Goldman said.

Gavalas has strong ties to Augusta, the town his father was from, and is permanently tied to its legend by being one of the few to have the honor to play the Augusta National course, an experience he says lives up to the hype and then some.

"It's beautiful," Gavalas recounted. "It's an incredibly hard golf course. I don't know how the guys it it as hard as they do and do the things they do. The greens are totally unforgiving, 100% fast as lightning and it's just a dream."

And so the tradition continues this weekend, unrivaled by anything the game has to offer.

"It's as nice as it can be. It's just a beautifully run, manicured place with tons of history and there's no way not to feel that way when you get there," said Gavalas.