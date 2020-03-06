Tallahassee gyms talks about coronavirus safety precautions

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Local gyms are taking extra precautions when it comes to the coronavirus. With people sharing the same equipment, they could also potentially share germs.

Tallahassee's Momentum Fitness says its helping ease member's concerns by keeping their facility as clean as possible. They say that with a few simple steps and some extra Purell wipes, you can work out your safety concerns.

Washing your hands and proper etiquette seems like a simple ask, but with the coronavirus spreading across the country. gym members are concerned.

"Obviously don't come to the gym if you feel like you may be sick. Especially when you're coughing a lot because you're just coughing everywhere, contaminating everything," said Momentum fitness member Leslie Maldonado.

People share the gym equipment, which means they can pass along germs that way too. But gym management says there is an easy fix

"If you're touching any equipment that you know someone else just touched, make sure you're wiping it down beforehand," said Membership Director Cameron Covington. "Wipe it down not only beforehand but after, just in case the next person doesn't wipe it down as well."

Gym management saying that avoiding physical contact will help.

"You know instead of shaking hands lets maybe elbow bump might be a little better," said Covington.

Momentum Fitness says keeping their facility clean is top priority and

so adding extra sanitizing stations and Purell wipes was a no brainer.

"Of course every night we go through and clean the gym but also we have a guy, a couple guys here throughout the day that are constantly wiping down machines, making sure that the equipment is clean," said Covington.

The members of the gym are taking heed to the safety measures.

"I definitely am aware of when people come off the machines so that I can wipe them down myself, especially if they don't," said gym member Heather Yelvington. "Sometimes I wipe them down even though I see them do it. I'm just trying to be aware of my surroundings and making sure that my health is on the up and up."

Member also asking for people to be conscientious of their environment.

"Just be thoughtful of other people because you don't want to be spreading anything," said Maldonado.

Several local gyms tell WCTV the same thing. People should wipe down the equipment and take care of personal hygiene to help keep themselves healthy.