Tallahassee hospital confirms it treated its first patient with COVID-19

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, a representative from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare confirmed the hospital has treated its first patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The following is a statement sent via email at 8:16 p.m. It is attributed to Stephanie Derzypolski, the Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at the hospital.

"At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, we have identified our organization’s first confirmed patient with COVID-19.

This individual, who is not a resident of Leon County, was transferred from an out-of-state hospital with known cases and is now deceased. Our colleagues followed proper processes and procedures to avoid exposing themselves, our patients and our community to the virus. Although this is the first confirmed case in Tallahassee, it will likely not be the last."

WCTV reached out to TMH immediately after the statement was released. A representative said the hospital could not reveal what state the person came from, but said they had not had outside contact with the Tallahassee community. Anyone who came into contact with the patient at the hospital followed every procedure and wore all of the required personal protective equipment. As a result, no employees are at risk of contracting the virus because they were not exposed, the rep said.

Shortly after TMH's announcement, Capital Regional Medical Center announced two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Following the announcements, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey took to social media to release a statement.

We have just learned of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tallahassee, with one of those individuals deceased. Our increased testing capacity and social distancing efforts are vitally important to slowing the spread of the virus and ultimately saving lives. — Mayor John E. Dailey (@MayorOfTLH) March 19, 2020

This is a developing story.