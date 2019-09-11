Tallahassee leaders remember 9/11 anniversary at city-hosted memorial

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Fire Department Engineer Eric Reeves performed a rendition of "Amazing Grace," on Wednesday at the City of Tallahassee's remembrance of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The city hosted a memorial service at Fire Station 16, with many local leaders attending: Mayor John Dailey, Consolidated Dispatch Agency Director Steve Harrelson, TFD Chief Jerome Gaines and Tallahassee Police Department Chief Steve Outalaw all discussed where they were on that day, 18 years ago.

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried also gave remarks.

"I want the kids of today, the ones who either are too young to remember or weren't alive then, to know that we were tested," Fried said. "We as Americans, but we came together, and told the rest of the world why we are Americans, why we are proud to be Americans"

The ceremony also included the recitation of the Public Safety Pledge and the tolling of the bell, a tradition which honors those who gave their lives to their duty.