Tallahassee leaders tour electric power plant, learn about increased reliability

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee leaders are taking a closer look at what's behind your electricity and your electric bill.

The City's electric and gas utility customers will continue to see better and more reliable service, as the main power plant continues to innovate and expand, all while remaining environmentally friendly.

Commissioners and other leaders toured the Arvah B. Hopkins Power Generating station.

Rob McGarrah, the General Manager of Tallahassee's Electric and Gas Utility said it's helpful for commissioners and other leaders to understand what the plant requires for staffing and infrastructure.

"I am proud of the City of Tallahassee and our electric utility, we do absolutely amazing work," said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey. "I got to lay eyes on one of the top six most efficient generators in the world. That's pretty impressive."

The natural gas-fired power plant was internationally recognized back in 2010.

"We received that recognition because of one of our largest units here, we had done what was called a re-powering," explained McGarrah.

McGarrah said the re-powering reduced fuel consumption for the plant.

"It's improving the efficiency and the environmental signature of the facility," McGarrah said.

Tallahassee is also emitting 90% less pollutants than the number allowed in the year 2000.

"As our generating fleet has gotten to the end of their life, the commission has supported us replacing it with new, clean generation," said McGarrah. "The City of Tallahassee electric utility is emitting less tons of CO2 today than we did in the 1990s, even though we're serving 45%, 46% more customer load."

The plant is currently operating ahead of schedule on reaching goals set out by the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Accords.

"We are doing absolutely amazing work out here to provide reliable, sustainable electricity," said Dailey.

The facility has also purchased a fifth unit to be delivered in November and operational in March; it will help to maintain reliability and balance with current solar energy.