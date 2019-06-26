Tallahassee looks for feedback on five year strategic plan

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is looking for feedback on its five year strategic plan, as the bicentennial anniversary approaches in 2024.

City Commissioner Elaine Bryant said the plan outlines the mission, vision and values for the City.

Those statements have not been revised in 22 years.

Several months ago, the City created a group of employees to obtain citizen input and develop the plan.

Tallahassee already has 2,500 responses on an online survey, but is still hoping for more.

"Punch the survey icon, and complete the two major questions," said Commissioner Bryant. "We want to know from your perspective, what is the most important thing we need to do? And what is the most important thing we need to improve?"

The City's mission involves being a national leader in providing public services.

The vision is to be a creative capital city that supports a strong community and vibrant neighborhoods, as well as be an economic and educational hub.

The City's vision is also to serve diverse and passionate people, protect natural resources, and preserve its unique character.

Lastly, the City's listed values include honoring public trust through ethical behavior, to provide exceptional citizen services, to lead with integrity at every level, to collaborate, to reach common goals, to invest in employee excellence, to promote equity, and celebrate diversity.

