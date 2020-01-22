Tallahassee lunch counter sit-in 60th anniversary celebration

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A pivotal moment was recognized in the local civil right movement Wednesday morning. Almost 60 years ago, FAMU students led sit-ins at the lunch counters at the Woolworth and McCrory's drug store.

Leon County Government and The Village Square hosted a press conference celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Tallahassee Lunch Counter Sit-Ins and announcing the fifth annual Created Equal event.

Renowned Civil Rights lawyer John Due and activist Henry Steele were surrounded by young men from the Omega Lamp Lighters at the press conference as they discussed the significance of the sit-ins.

"60 years ago, I never would have thought that we would be here at this spot," said Reverend Henry Steele, a participant in the lunch counter sit-ins. Steele went to jail at 16 years-old for his stand against inequality.

The spot that Steele was talking about was the Woolworth lunch counter where Patricia Due led FAMU students to fight for equal rights. Her husband, John Due, is still fighting in her honor today.

"Although Patricia passed, in 2012," said Due. "I believe that her spirit still continues."

Reverend Steele was there with Patricia the day of the sit-in and said although he wasn't afraid to take a stand, there were times he was frightened by the thought of violence against him.

According to Dr. John Due, the sacrificed his late wife and Reverend Steele made, shaped the future.

"What this means today, is to teach the next generation not just to become another Obama," said Dr. Due. "But to become a human being by helping all people become the best they can be."

Thanks to the leaders that came before them, young men like Terrance McPherson from the Omega Lamp Lighters, already know what steps should happen next.

"We need to do more things that we need than we want because in the community we have to be together so for us to push things like this," said McPherson. "We need to do more movements, more riots, more walks just to be able to push so we can just get it together."

In order for an impact to be made, Dr. Due believes steps need to be made immediately.

"TODAY, we shall overcome," Dr. Due goes on to say. "The struggle is now, we gotta continue to work on this mess."

Leon County and Village Square Florida announced they would have another event, a Created Equal event that celebrates the 60th anniversary and recognizes Patricia Due. It is set to take place February 13 at The Moon.