Man accused of performing sex acts on child on school bus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee man has been arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child, following an alleged incident on a school bus.

Following an investigation, 22-year-old Christian Bradshaw was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, Leon County deputies were notified about comments made by a child during an interview at Tallahassee's Child Protection Team office. The child reported that Bradshaw had sexual contact with him on a school bus approximately two years ago.

The child said he was 11 or 12 years old at the time and was in middle school. Bradshaw, approximately 20 years old, was in high school.

The child reported that Bradshaw committed sexual acts on him on two separate occasions on the bus.

investigators say Bradshaw admitted to the acts during an interview with deputies.

Bradshaw was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.

