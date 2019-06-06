Tallahassee man admits to having sexual intercourse with child

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A local man has been arrested on sexual battery charges after he admitted to raping a young girl multiple times.

David Ashenfelder, 55, was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called Wednesday afternoon to a home in the 9000 block of Silver Oak Lane for a reported sexual battery. The victim, an 11-year-old girl, told deputies Ashenfelder had raped her that morning, and that it had happened before.

According to arrest documents, the victim stays at Ashenfelder's home for at least a week during each of the summer months. The girl had arrived on May 31 and was set to leave this weekend.

The child told authorities Ashenfelder had come into her room that morning and begun undressing her. He then kissed her and fondled her before penetrating her. The victim said the same thing had happened two or three days ago.

The girl told deputies Ashenfelder forced her to have sex about two months ago while he was visiting, and he had first assaulted her in a Tallahassee hotel room when she was eight-years-old.

The girl also claims that Ashenfelder took pictures of her on his cell phone while she was naked.

In an interview with investigators, Ashenfelder admitted to raping the victim on the four occasions she told deputies about.

He was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility and charged with three counts of sexual battery by a custodial family member of a victim under 12 years of age.