Tallahassee man arrested after homicide investigation on Panama City Beach

By: WJHG News

September 11, 2019

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tallahassee man has been arrested after a homicide investigation on Panama City Beach.

Investigators say the victim was Martin Brayman, 33, who was a Master Corporal in the Canadian military stationed on Tyndall Air Force Base.

According to investigators, Brayman met a group of individuals at a night club in Panama City Beach Saturday, September, 7.

Investigators say Brayman invited them to his home, once at the home, Brayman's girlfriend and roommate became uncomfortable and the group was asked to leave, they say Brayman then told the group they could get together later.

Investigators say that the group left but then returned to get contact information from Brayman.

According to witnesses, the driver got Brayman's contact information and a passenger of the car, Justin Timmons, 23, of Tallahassee grew agitated and got out of the car, walked up to the victim, and hit him in the head. Witnesses say the group drove away after Brayman fell.

Investigators say Timmons struck the victim multiple times.

Brayman was taken to a hospital but sustained a serious head injury and died from his injuries on Monday, September, 9.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Bay County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant on an open count of Murder for Justin Timmons and he was arrested September 10 in Leon County, Florida. He is set to be transported to the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WJHG. All rights reserved.